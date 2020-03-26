Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 11,423 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,423 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.85% of RBC Bearings worth $33,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert M. Sullivan sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $325,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 1,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total transaction of $199,065.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ROLL stock traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.73. The stock had a trading volume of 298,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,783. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.90. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $185.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.64.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). RBC Bearings had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on RBC Bearings to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.67.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

