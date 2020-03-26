Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 1,201,846 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,379,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201,846 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $63,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 46,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 31,962 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 381,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International by 55.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,941,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,384,000 after purchasing an additional 203,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

In other news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 68,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $3,540,798.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 104,613 shares in the company, valued at $5,391,754.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $7,644,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,293,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,906,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 405,672 shares of company stock worth $20,835,403 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

SCI traded down $1.69 on Wednesday, hitting $35.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,252,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,354. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.33. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $34.45 and a 12-month high of $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $850.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.