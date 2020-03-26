Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 17,429 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,149,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,429 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $111,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in FLIR Systems by 279.6% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,714,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,041. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.03.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). FLIR Systems had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $489.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. FLIR Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

FLIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.14.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

