Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 278,980 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,405 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 278,980 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $107,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $563,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,175 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 22,049.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 915,716 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,218,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,473,000 after acquiring an additional 605,158 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 759.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 597,617 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $130,507,000 after acquiring an additional 528,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 851,724.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 425,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $93,011,000 after acquiring an additional 425,862 shares during the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Cfra upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.40.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HD traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.76. 11,493,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,914,205. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $247.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.20.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

