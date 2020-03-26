Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 2,849 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.21% of AvalonBay Communities worth $62,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVB shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.25.

NYSE:AVB traded up $13.32 on Wednesday, hitting $140.78. 1,937,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,004. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $229.40. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.56.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $593.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.59 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 35.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.10%.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

