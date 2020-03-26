Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 3,499 Shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,306,138 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 1.31% of Globus Medical worth $76,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in Globus Medical by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 322,312 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,978,000 after purchasing an additional 60,043 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 394.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,071 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 155,278 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 88,578 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 226.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth $427,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GMED stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,756,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,263. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.48 and its 200-day moving average is $52.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. Globus Medical Inc has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $60.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $211.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GMED. Wells Fargo & Co raised Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.11.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

