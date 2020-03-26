Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 37,995 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 876,096 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,995 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.95% of Glacier Bancorp worth $40,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 3.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 717.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 115,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 101,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 612,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,177,000 after buying an additional 89,658 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John W. Murdoch bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.82 per share, with a total value of $27,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall M. Chesler bought 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.20 per share, with a total value of $99,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,389.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,440 shares of company stock valued at $242,137 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GBCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glacier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ GBCI traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,934. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $46.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.82.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.50 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

