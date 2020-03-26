Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 7,749 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,749 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.25% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH worth $63,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,137,000 after buying an additional 15,627 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,430,000.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total transaction of $131,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,198.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $181,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at $685,359.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,436 shares of company stock worth $4,075,196. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. TheStreet raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

NYSE:DLR traded up $4.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,729,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,561. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $143.61. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.37%.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

