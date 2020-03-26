Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 796 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 920,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.07% of Gilead Sciences worth $59,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 35,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 16,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 90,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 24,792 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,163,000. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,399,458.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,606. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,532 shares of company stock worth $5,101,386. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $4.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.66. The company had a trading volume of 24,101,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,015,166. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $88.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

