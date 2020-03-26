Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 8,038,019 Shares of Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its stake in Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) by 61.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,086,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,038,019 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $115,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. 11.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.55. 2,455,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,080,827. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.27. Tenaris SA has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $30.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Tenaris had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenaris SA will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.27%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TS. Piper Sandler downgraded Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays cut Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.47.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

