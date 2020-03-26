Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 90,207 Shares of GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its holdings in GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,688,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 90,207 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in GeoPark were worth $37,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 77.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of GeoPark by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 426,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 205,452 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GeoPark by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 22,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.82% of the company’s stock.

Get GeoPark alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GPRK shares. Itau Unibanco raised shares of GeoPark to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Eight Capital raised shares of GeoPark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded GeoPark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised GeoPark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered GeoPark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

GPRK traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.61. GeoPark Ltd has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $22.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.

GeoPark Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK).

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.