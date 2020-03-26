Stantec (NYSE:STN) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) rose 8.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $23.38, approximately 191,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 136,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.58.

STN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.92.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.35.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Stantec had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $682.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1163 per share. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Stantec by 237.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stantec by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Stantec by 298.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Stantec by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

