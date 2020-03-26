Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $38.45

Shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.45 and last traded at $39.72, with a volume of 111199 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.20.

SRCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $799.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.02 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stericycle Inc will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $375,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,592.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Stericycle by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000.

Stericycle Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

