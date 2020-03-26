Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Trading Up 8.3%

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX)’s share price was up 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.57 and last traded at $14.48, approximately 2,215,088 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 2,680,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SFIX shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Nomura began coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.69.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.96 and a beta of 2.73.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $451.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marka Hansen sold 2,500 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $370,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,526,107.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,287 shares of company stock worth $4,514,920 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,359,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,532,000 after purchasing an additional 983,001 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 558,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 394,407 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 2,026.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 294,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 280,721 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,724,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,228,000 after purchasing an additional 241,532 shares during the period. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,068,000. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.