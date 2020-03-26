Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Announces Earnings Results

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:STOK opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.20. Stoke Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $39.04.
In other Stoke Therapeutics news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 49,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $1,272,312.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at $163,728.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile
Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.
