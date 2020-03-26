Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Announces Earnings Results

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.20. Stoke Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $39.04.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 49,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $1,272,312.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at $163,728.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Stoke Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

