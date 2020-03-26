Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barrington Research

Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Superior Industries International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Superior Industries International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Superior Industries International in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.31.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

Shares of NYSE SUP traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.85. Superior Industries International has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.97. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.03.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.16 million. Superior Industries International had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Superior Industries International will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 1,265.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,024,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 949,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 95,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.