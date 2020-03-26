TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.10

Shares of TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €18.10 ($21.05) and last traded at €18.18 ($21.14), with a volume of 77233 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €17.93 ($20.85).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nord/LB set a €24.40 ($28.37) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €22.74 ($26.44).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €21.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of €21.85.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed approximately 84,400 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

