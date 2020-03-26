Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) Trading 8% Higher

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) shares traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.92 and last traded at $48.87, 12,201,192 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 22% from the average session volume of 9,972,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.26.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.
The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.01. The firm has a market cap of $234.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.40%.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.03% of the company’s stock.
Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile (NYSE:TSM)
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.
