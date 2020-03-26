Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) Trading 8% Higher

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) shares traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.92 and last traded at $48.87, 12,201,192 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 22% from the average session volume of 9,972,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.26.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.01. The firm has a market cap of $234.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.40%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

