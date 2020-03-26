Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) shares rose 8.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.29 and last traded at $15.43, approximately 4,062,996 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 4,790,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.23.

TGE has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Tallgrass Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tallgrass Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.66.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Tallgrass Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $232.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tallgrass Energy LP will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGE. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Tallgrass Energy Company Profile (NYSE:TGE)

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

