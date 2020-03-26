Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 26,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 8,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.59.

NYSE TRGP traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $7.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,118,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,850,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. Targa Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average is $36.21.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

