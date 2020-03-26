TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Up 7.7%

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)’s stock price was up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.02 and last traded at $12.65, approximately 2,336,984 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 3,199,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on TEGNA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TEGNA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $693.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.01 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEGNA Company Profile (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

