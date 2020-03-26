Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Trading 7.6% Higher

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) traded up 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $9.57, 198,800 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 208,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.40.

Get Tekla World Healthcare Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.1167 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.39%.

In other news, President Daniel R. Omstead acquired 9,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $106,803.76.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 23,850 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 20,087 shares during the period.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Company Profile (NYSE:THW)

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.