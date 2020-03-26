Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Position Lowered by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 86,634 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $16,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 41.8% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 419,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,394,000 after purchasing an additional 123,670 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 154.0% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 36,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 22,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,312 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,655 shares in the company, valued at $475,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded up $17.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,827,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,757,314. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.52. Teladoc Health Inc has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $168.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a current ratio of 6.52.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.74.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.