Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Trading Up 8.4%

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) were up 8.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $8.12, approximately 27,853,693 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 21,757,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TEVA shares. Edward Jones downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Sabag sold 72,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $939,866.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brendan P. O’grady sold 4,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $58,883.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,988.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,911. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,827,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 329.9% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.76% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

