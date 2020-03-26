Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Trading Up 8.4%

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) were up 8.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $8.12, approximately 27,853,693 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 21,757,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on TEVA shares. Edward Jones downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.65.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53.
In related news, insider Mark Sabag sold 72,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $939,866.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brendan P. O’grady sold 4,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $58,883.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,988.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,911. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,827,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 329.9% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.76% of the company’s stock.
About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA)
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
