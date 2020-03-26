The City of London Investment Trust (LON:SAIN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $339.89

Shares of The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:SAIN) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 339.89 ($4.47) and last traded at GBX 361.89 ($4.76), with a volume of 39718 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 337 ($4.43).

The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.49. The firm has a market cap of $516.86 million and a PE ratio of 7.91.

Get The City of London Investment Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. The City of London Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for The City of London Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The City of London Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.