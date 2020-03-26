Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Shares Up 7.6%

Shares of Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) were up 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.90 and last traded at $14.51, approximately 174,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 155,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.48.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Thermon Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The company has a market cap of $443.29 million, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average is $23.40.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.18). Thermon Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

