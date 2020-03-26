Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $265,000 Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Boenning Scattergood cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.07.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $33,592,536.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at $154,851,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total value of $1,917,324.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,766,596.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $151.78. 2,129,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,984. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.87 and a 200-day moving average of $191.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $211.24. The stock has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

