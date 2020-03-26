Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $314,000 Stock Holdings in AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) by 377.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,554 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC owned about 1.13% of AzurRx BioPharma worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AzurRx BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AZRX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AzurRx BioPharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

Shares of AZRX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.57. 295,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,406. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.15. AzurRx BioPharma Inc has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $3.10.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

