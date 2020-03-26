Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $315,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

FLOT stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.04. 2,747,724 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.66.

