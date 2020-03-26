Tiedemann Advisors LLC Purchases 340 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 31,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded up $2.88 on Wednesday, hitting $112.46. The stock had a trading volume of 474,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,989. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $96.09 and a one year high of $156.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.75.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

