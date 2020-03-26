Tiedemann Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 90.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,017 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP Midstream Partners were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BPMP. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 362.5% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 216,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 169,430 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 707,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,037,000 after buying an additional 123,695 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 60,663 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,323,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,655,000 after buying an additional 58,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 198,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 47,274 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BPMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

Shares of BPMP traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.92. 566,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,816. The firm has a market cap of $853.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.66. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $17.08. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.31.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 130.68% and a return on equity of 74.75%. The firm had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

BP Midstream Partners Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

