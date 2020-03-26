Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 1,112 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Southern by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,204,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,121,335. The firm has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Southern Co has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $71.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.51 and a 200 day moving average of $62.74.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.74%.

Several analysts have commented on SO shares. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.35.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $125,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,246.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 54,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $3,545,307.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,949.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,827 shares of company stock worth $8,305,763 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

