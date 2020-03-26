Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 136 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Allstate by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,672,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allstate stock traded up $5.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.00. 3,539,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,126,991. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.67. Allstate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Allstate to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

