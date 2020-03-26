Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 1,920 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC cut its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Paypal in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.71. 11,810,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,506,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $124.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.48 and its 200-day moving average is $107.73.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $9,450,179.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,139 shares in the company, valued at $24,627,859.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,415,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,703 shares in the company, valued at $59,978,530.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Compass Point began coverage on Paypal in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Macquarie began coverage on Paypal in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.45.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

