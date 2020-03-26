Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 24,820 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 74.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,465 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 24,820 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BP by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,078,342 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,066,696,000 after purchasing an additional 409,260 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,721,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $291,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,803 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,708,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $102,223,000 after purchasing an additional 612,356 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BP by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,656,348 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $100,189,000 after purchasing an additional 41,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 659.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,414,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $91,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

BP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of BP from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of BP from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.16.

Shares of NYSE:BP traded up $2.17 on Wednesday, hitting $24.29. 37,542,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,494,695. BP plc has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $45.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.44 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BP plc will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.37%. BP’s payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

