Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 3,823 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,823 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Nike from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Nike from to in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Nike from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.79.

Shares of NKE traded up $6.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.01. 27,046,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,549,685. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.43 and its 200 day moving average is $93.68. The stock has a market cap of $97.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Nike’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $9,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.