Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 717 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 79,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 334.8% in the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 164.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 86,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 53,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVO. Bank of America raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.85.

Shares of NVO traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.02. 4,443,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,308. The firm has a market cap of $119.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.60. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $46.47 and a 12-month high of $64.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.77.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 73.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a $0.7874 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

