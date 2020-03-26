Tiedemann Advisors LLC Takes Position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,422 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BUD traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.59. 4,875,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,739,023. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $102.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.18. The stock has a market cap of $88.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 17.29%. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BUD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.61.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

