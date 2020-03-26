Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,442 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.5% of Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,532,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,707,355,000 after buying an additional 2,284,448 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,988,650 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $313,610,000 after purchasing an additional 95,049 shares during the period. Tairen Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 52,939 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 32,902 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,718,007 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,847,930,000 after purchasing an additional 472,598 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $17,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $8.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $155.88. 64,527,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,041,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,185.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.86. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $115.52 and a 12 month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.42.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

