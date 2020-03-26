Total Produce (LON:TOT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $70.00

Total Produce plc (LON:TOT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 75 ($0.99), with a volume of 9183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75 ($0.99).

The firm has a market capitalization of $310.78 million and a P/E ratio of 4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 103.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.52.

Get Total Produce alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share. This is a boost from Total Produce’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Total Produce’s payout ratio is currently 0.17%.

Total Produce plc engages in procuring, marketing, and distributing fresh produce, health foods, and consumer goods worldwide. The company operates through Europe-Eurozone, Europe-Non-Eurozone, and International segments. It is involved in growing, sourcing, importing, packaging, marketing, and distributing various fresh fruits, vegetables, and flowers.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Total Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.