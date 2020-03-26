Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Trading Up 8.3%

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) was up 8.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.65 and last traded at $15.47, approximately 488,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 413,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.28.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSEM shares. BidaskClub cut Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tower Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $306.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 703,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,924,000 after purchasing an additional 74,355 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 36.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 24,549 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,922,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,250,000 after purchasing an additional 97,300 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,512,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. 55.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

