TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Trading 8.1% Higher

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) traded up 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.42, 160,900 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 170,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TransGlobe Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.22 million, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 80,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 49,902 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,116,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 47,446 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 815,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 162,890 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds an interest in five production sharing concessions, including West Gharib, West Bakr, South Alamein, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

