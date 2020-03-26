Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Trading 8.4% Higher

Shares of Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) traded up 8.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.12 and last traded at $5.05, 1,786,793 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 1,668,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $661.20 million, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.31.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.71 million. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tronox Ltd will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

In other news, Director Ilan Kaufthal bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 205,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,386.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Tronox by 111.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 218,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 15.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 163,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 21,785 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 393.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 501,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after buying an additional 399,679 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 10.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,812,000 after buying an additional 303,548 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

