U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 15,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 31,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 32,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 12,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.09.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.18. 16,013,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,939,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average is $54.20.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

