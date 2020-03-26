UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 19,885 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 592,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,885 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.39% of SEI Investments worth $38,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2,764.7% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 487 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 409.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $7,453,605.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,581,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,446,579.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $769,724.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,760,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,382,707.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEI Investments stock traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.84. 894,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,020. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $35.40 and a 52-week high of $69.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.40.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $423.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

