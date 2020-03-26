UBS Group AG Acquires 137,414 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 120.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,414 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.31% of Brunswick worth $15,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,034,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,064,000 after acquiring an additional 662,647 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 929,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,767,000 after acquiring an additional 72,533 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $43,581,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $29,858,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,988,000 after acquiring an additional 59,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Brunswick from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.39.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $195,808.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BC traded up $2.35 on Thursday, reaching $37.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,062,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,732. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $66.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -24.44, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.90.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $917.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.17%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

