UBS Group AG Boosts Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 186,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 49,749 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $14,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter worth $1,134,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 12,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter worth $2,647,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 19,522 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $1,480,548.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles Bonomo sold 24,211 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $1,876,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,478 shares of company stock valued at $5,712,323. Corporate insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSM traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.39. 676,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,748. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 1-year low of $44.93 and a 1-year high of $86.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.77.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.89.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

