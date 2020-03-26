UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,547 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.75% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF worth $15,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

JKD stock traded up $9.26 on Thursday, hitting $149.43. The company had a trading volume of 33,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,521. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $122.90 and a 12-month high of $194.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.7728 dividend. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

