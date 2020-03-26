UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,436 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Textron were worth $15,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Textron by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 48,055 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Textron by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth $3,796,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TXT. TheStreet cut shares of Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays cut shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Shares of TXT stock traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.23. 3,855,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,266,874. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.70.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Textron had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

