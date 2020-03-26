UBS Group AG Buys 3,962 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 3.47% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF worth $16,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSJ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,605,000 after acquiring an additional 25,107 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 60,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Niemann Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,847,000. Finally, Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,558,000.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF stock traded up $5.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.38. 165,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,347. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.79. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a one year low of $70.36 and a one year high of $107.40.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

